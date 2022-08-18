Hartlepool Sixth Form students celebrate 'stunning results'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mia Robertson, 18, with her exam results. She achieved three A*s in chemistry, physics and maths as well as an A in further maths.

This year the college saw a 5.5% increase in students receiving high grades since last year and a 5% increase in those receiving A-Cs.

Campus principal Jane Reed said: “I am absolutely elated. As we expected, they were stunning results.”

Eighteen-year-old Mia Robertson, from Park Road, Hartlepool, achieved three A*s in chemistry, physics and maths and an A in further maths.

Erin Montgomery, 18, left, and Paige Capper, 19, right, are pleased with their A-level results at Hartlepool Sixth Form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mia is going to University College London (UCL) to study natural sciences, something she has always wanted to pursue.

Another student, 18-year-old Sophie Christie, achieved four A*s in psychology, chemistry, biology and her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Sophie, who is going to Sunderland University to study medicine, said: “I’d like to thank my teachers Katherine, James and Nick. I couldn’t have done it without them. They went above and beyond.”

Friends Paige Capper, 19, and Erin Montgomery, 18, were both pleased with their BTEC results in children’s play, learning and development.

Paige, from Norton, achieved three distinctions, and Erin, from Foggy Furze, received two distinctions* and one distinction.

Eighteen-year-old Niamh Walton, who is going to the University of Teesside, said: "I’d like to thank my family and teachers from Hartlepool Sixth Form for being so supportive and helping me get the results that I did.”

Niamh achieved an A in politics, B in English language and C in history and wants to become an English teacher.

Ms Reed said: "We need to remember that not everyone quite gets what they want but there are many opportunities out there.”

She added: "We really pride ourselves on offering support in and out of the classroom. College is more than just academic, it’s about the whole experience.”

Ms Reed spoke about the struggles most students have faced over the past two years as a result of the pandemic and the lengths to which the sixth form went to to offer support.

She said: "We had teachers, support staff and tutors all working together to offer the support these students needed.”