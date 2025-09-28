Hartlepool soap star Lewis Cope comes second top in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard
Lewis Cope, 30, came second top in the leader board on Saturday, September 27, after dancing the Jive with his partner Katya Jones as part of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series.
Lewis, who has 13 siblings, danced to The Temptations' song Get Ready, earning him a score of 28 out of 40 from the judges.
Craig Revel Horwood, giving Lewis a 7, said: “You’re very good, darling.”
Lewis also scored 7 out of 10 from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.
Scores of people have been taking to social media in support of the Hartlepool star, including The PFC Trust – a charity Lewis is a patron of.
The PFC Trust said: “Huge congratulations to our incredible patron Lewis Cope on his first live performance on Strictly Come Dancing.
“What an amazing way to kick off the series – we couldn’t be prouder.
"All of us at The PFC Trust are right behind you and can’t wait to cheer you on throughout the rest of the competition.
“Bring on the glitter and the dancing – good luck Lewis, you’ve got this.”