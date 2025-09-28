Lewis Cope, 30, came second top in the leader board on Saturday, September 27, after dancing the Jive with his partner Katya Jones as part of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series. Photo credit Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

A Hartlepool soap star wowed the judges in his second appearance at a popular Blackpool ballroom as part of a broadcasted dance competition this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Cope, 30, came second top in the leader board on Saturday, September 27, after dancing the Jive with his partner Katya Jones as part of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

Lewis, who has 13 siblings, danced to The Temptations' song Get Ready, earning him a score of 28 out of 40 from the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Revel Horwood, giving Lewis a 7, said: “You’re very good, darling.”

Lewis, who has 13 siblings, danced to The Temptations' song Get Ready, earning him a score of 28 out of 40 from the judges. Photo credit Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Lewis also scored 7 out of 10 from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Scores of people have been taking to social media in support of the Hartlepool star, including The PFC Trust – a charity Lewis is a patron of.

The PFC Trust said: “Huge congratulations to our incredible patron Lewis Cope on his first live performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What an amazing way to kick off the series – we couldn’t be prouder.

"All of us at The PFC Trust are right behind you and can’t wait to cheer you on throughout the rest of the competition.

“Bring on the glitter and the dancing – good luck Lewis, you’ve got this.”