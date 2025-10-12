Hartlepool soap star Lewis Cope tops the leaderboard in Strictly Come Dancing movie week as he is praised by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo
The 30-year-old and his professional partner Katya Jones scored a total of 37 out of 40 for their Paso Double, danced to the soundtrack of The Plaza Of Execution from the film The Mask of Zorro.
Judge Motsi Mabuse said the performance was "the dance of the night without a question", giving the couple the first 10 of the season.
Dressed in a black suit, a hat and a mask, Lewis received a standing ovation from Mabuse and guest mentor actor Cynthia Erivo, known for her role as Elphaba in the film Wicked.
Addressing the pair, the British actress and singer said: "Passion, tension, release – all the commitment that could possibly come into this dance was right here.
"My mind is blown. Congratulations."
Speaking after the performance, Lewis said: "I absolutely loved it.
"I mean, I can't even get the words to say I'm just speechless, I loved it."
Lewis, who performed last on Saturday's show, added: "I've been in these heels now for nearly two hours, but you know, I'm watching everyone else dance and it inspires me to dance, so thank you."
Lewis and Katya have been performing well in the series, coming second in last week's episode after performing the Viennese waltz to Lose Control by Teddy Swims, scoring 27.
The results show for movie week will take place on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.15pm on Sunday, October 12.