Former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard during movie week after scoring the first 10 of the series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old and his professional partner Katya Jones scored a total of 37 out of 40 for their Paso Double, danced to the soundtrack of The Plaza Of Execution from the film The Mask of Zorro.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said the performance was "the dance of the night without a question", giving the couple the first 10 of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dressed in a black suit, a hat and a mask, Lewis received a standing ovation from Mabuse and guest mentor actor Cynthia Erivo, known for her role as Elphaba in the film Wicked.

Former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard during movie week after scoring the first 10 of the series. Photo credit Guy Levy/BBC.

Addressing the pair, the British actress and singer said: "Passion, tension, release – all the commitment that could possibly come into this dance was right here.

"My mind is blown. Congratulations."

Speaking after the performance, Lewis said: "I absolutely loved it.

"I mean, I can't even get the words to say I'm just speechless, I loved it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis, who performed last on Saturday's show, added: "I've been in these heels now for nearly two hours, but you know, I'm watching everyone else dance and it inspires me to dance, so thank you."

Lewis and Katya have been performing well in the series, coming second in last week's episode after performing the Viennese waltz to Lose Control by Teddy Swims, scoring 27.

The results show for movie week will take place on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.15pm on Sunday, October 12.