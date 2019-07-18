Hartlepool social club rallies round towards fund to replace stolen Boer War statue
A great night of entertainment raised yet more funds for a replacement Boer War statue in a Hartlepool park.
The town’s Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in Stockton Road, organised a brilliant night in aid of the Hartlepool History Group project to provide a new statue in Ward Jackson Park more than 50 years after the previous one was stolen.
The evening, fittingly held on national Armed Forces Day, was attended by members of the Durham Light Infantry and RAF Association as well as over 150 club members and their families.
Vocal harmony group The JADeS provided entertainment and along with a series of raffles and bingo the night was a great success raising £1,275.
Statue fund treasurer Stephen Close said: “The committee and DLI members spent three months organising the event and for the second time in six months presented me with a cheque.
"The night was a resounding success and the JADeS were incredible, the audience were more than impressed with their ability and talent.”
The history group is working to raise £25,000 for the statue of a Boer War soldier that has been designed by artist Ray Lonsdale who also designed Seaham’s ‘Tommy’ statue of a First World War soldier.
Event co-organisers Brian Coward and Peter Brown of the Ye Olde Durhams recently presented Stephen with a cheque from the night’s proceeds alongside DLI members and The JADeS.
Stephen said he was gobsmacked at the how much the event raised and is hoping to do another in the near future at the club.
He added: “They have already raised 7% of the cost of the structure since January which is just amazing, I am eternally grateful to them, the DLI and the JADeS.”
Ward Jackson Park’s original bronze statue was paid for by public subscription in 1906 but disappeared in 1968.
Only the concrete plinth still stands which honours the 23 Hartlepool soldiers who died in the Boer War conflict in South Africa between 1899 and 1902.
Donations to the cost of the new statue can be made online at www.gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue or call in to 160 York Road, Hartlepool.