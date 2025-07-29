Thousands of people flocked to Hartlepool at the weekend for three days of non-stop music and comedy as Hartlepool’s summer festivals returned.

More than 12,000 people made their way to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27 as Clubland By The Sea, Soundwave Festival and Laughing Stock Comedy Festival came to town.

A host of artists took to the stage including Basshunter, Jax Jones, Russell Howard, Chesney Hawkes and B*witched.

Soundwave Festival organiser, Joe Franks, said: "The weather was on our side and everyone seemed to have a good time.”

The lineup for Soundwave this year was slightly different as organisers invited nostalgic pop artists from the Nineties and Noughties to the stage.

Joe said: “The 90s twist went down really well. At Soundwave, there is always a nice atmosphere.

"It was full of people dancing and singing and just having fun.”

Laughing Stock Comedy Festival also made its debut this year, starring headline act Russell Howard, as well as Matt Reed, Dan Nightingale, Gary Delaney, Raymond & Mr Timpkins, Emmanuel Sonubi, Ninia Benjamin, Louise Young and Adam Rowe.

Chesney Hawkes took to the stage for Soundwave Festival on Saturday, July 26, and whose hit The One and Only features in the 1991 film Buddy’s Song.

Joe added: “Russell Howard is a massive name and he has a massive following. He went down a storm.

"It is the first time we have had a comedy festival too.”

According to organisers, Friday’s Clubland By The Sea was “absolutely chock-a” this year as a number of chart-topping artists took to the stage, including Basshunter, Jax Jones and Ultrabeat.

The event is already expected to return again in 2026 for a fourth year, with music fans urged to sign up for the latest updates at https://www.clublandevents.co.uk/?fbclid.

Comedy star Russell Howard performed at Laughing Stock Comedy Festival's debut at Seaton Reach on Sunday, July 27.

Joe said: “They are very excited for next year. It was absolutely chock-a at the weekend. They drank the bar dry.

"It was a fantastic event. Everyone was happy and there was no trouble.”

He added: "It's great for the local area. The regular feedback we get from local businesses such as B&Bs and hotels is they're full for that weekend, and they are extremely grateful that we are bringing so many people to the area.

"There's not a lot of things like this in Hartlepool. It's definitely great for the area and we are all proud to be part of it."

