Hartlepool sports club launch their first under 16 girls' rugby academy

The new under 16 academy at Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Mayfield Park, is open to girls of all abilities in school years 10 and 11 and will be coached by Gemma Fox, Kevin Fox and David Carson-White.

Players will have the opportunity to share resources and hold joint sessions with the under 16 boys academy.

Gemma said: “The female game has really exploded at the club over the last year with the introduction of the ladies’ team and three girls’ teams.”

U16 Girls Academy at Hartlepool Rugby Club in Mayfield Park, Hartlepool.

She added: "We are fully committed to promoting and encouraging female participation in the sport. Launching an U16 girls’ academy to go alongside the boys academy further strengthens that approach.”

Players will also have the opportunity to gain volunteer experience and qualifications in areas such as coaching and first aid.

Gemma said: "While the term academy can sometimes be interpreted as the 'elite', we are keen to stress that this is an inclusive concept and we welcome players of all abilities, whether experienced or brand new to the game.

She added: "We will empower girls to reach their full potential whilst promoting physical and social development. Ultimately we want to give all of our players a well rounded experience on and off the field."

The academy aims to promote enjoyment as well as the core values of teamwork, respect, discipline and sportsmanship.

More information can be found at https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/hartlepoolrfc or by contacting the club directly at [email protected]