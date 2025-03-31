Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool pupils have been praised for helping others within the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helen’s Primary School, on the Headland, which is part of the Northern Lights academic trust, recently handed over 591 items to Hartlepool Foodbank and also raised £669 for the town’s Alice House Hospice.

The donations were funded through sponsored events and were largely inspired by Year 6 pupils Ella and Hettie, both 11, who are the school’s representatives on the Northern Lights Trust Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella and Hettie visited the Church Street food bank with the items and said they were “really happy to to have raised so much for others in the community”.

St Helen's Primary School pupils Hettie, left, and Ella hand over items collected by the school to Hartlepool Foodbank.

Year 6 teacher Emma Richardson added: “They have taken responsibility and inspired staff and children to get involved.”

Grateful food bank project co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said: “It is lovely to see young people thinking so much about other people and it was a absolute privilege to meet them.”

Anyone wishing to support Hartlepool Foodbank is asked to telephone (01429) 405543.