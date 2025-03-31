Hartlepool St Helen's Primary School praised after supporting Hartlepool Foodbank and Alice House Hospice
St Helen’s Primary School, on the Headland, which is part of the Northern Lights academic trust, recently handed over 591 items to Hartlepool Foodbank and also raised £669 for the town’s Alice House Hospice.
The donations were funded through sponsored events and were largely inspired by Year 6 pupils Ella and Hettie, both 11, who are the school’s representatives on the Northern Lights Trust Parliament.
Ella and Hettie visited the Church Street food bank with the items and said they were “really happy to to have raised so much for others in the community”.
Year 6 teacher Emma Richardson added: “They have taken responsibility and inspired staff and children to get involved.”
Grateful food bank project co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said: “It is lovely to see young people thinking so much about other people and it was a absolute privilege to meet them.”
Anyone wishing to support Hartlepool Foodbank is asked to telephone (01429) 405543.
