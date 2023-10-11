News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Stage Society raises money for Young Minds UK to mark World Mental Health Day

Amateur stage performers have raised vital cash for young people suffering with their mental health.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST
Members of the Hartlepool Stage Society, in Throston Grange Community Centre, Hartlepool, have raised nearly £150 for the charity Young Minds UK.

During rehearsals for their upcoming concert, members of both the adult and junior groups were invited to wear yellow and make a donation to mark World Mental Health Day, which took place on Tuesday, October 10.

Sarah Charlton, of Hartlepool Stage Society, said: “As a team of teachers and coaches, we understand that sometimes it can be difficult for young people.

Members of the Hartlepool Stage Society wear yellow to raise money for Young Minds UK.Members of the Hartlepool Stage Society wear yellow to raise money for Young Minds UK.
Members of the Hartlepool Stage Society wear yellow to raise money for Young Minds UK.
"Hartlepool Stage Society is a way for them to come and do something that they enjoy, and take their minds off their worries while doing something enjoyable and with friends, so we decided that marking World Mental Health day at a rehearsal where they are doing something that they love was quite poignant.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-elizabeth-1696755958547.

