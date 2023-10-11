Hartlepool Stage Society raises money for Young Minds UK to mark World Mental Health Day
Members of the Hartlepool Stage Society, in Throston Grange Community Centre, Hartlepool, have raised nearly £150 for the charity Young Minds UK.
During rehearsals for their upcoming concert, members of both the adult and junior groups were invited to wear yellow and make a donation to mark World Mental Health Day, which took place on Tuesday, October 10.
Sarah Charlton, of Hartlepool Stage Society, said: “As a team of teachers and coaches, we understand that sometimes it can be difficult for young people.
"Hartlepool Stage Society is a way for them to come and do something that they enjoy, and take their minds off their worries while doing something enjoyable and with friends, so we decided that marking World Mental Health day at a rehearsal where they are doing something that they love was quite poignant.”
Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-elizabeth-1696755958547.