"We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Three areas in Hartlepool have had their bus services suspended following alleged attacks on vehicles by yobs.

Parts of Hartlepool’s Stagecoach number 6 and number 7 bus services were suspended from 5pm onwards on Monday, December 18, and Tuesday, December 19, following alleged attacks to some of their fleet.

Passengers wishing to use either of these services in the Owton Manor loop, Saint Patrick’s Church or parts of Wynyard Road were not be able to do so after 5pm due to “safety reasons”.

Colin Newbury, operations director for Stagecoach, said on Tuesday: “Having had two consecutive days of our vehicles being targeted, for safety reasons, we took the decision not to continue operating in the Owton Manor area after each event.

Stagecoach has suspended its bus routes 6 and 7 in the Owton Manor from 5pm following a spate of attacks.

"On Monday and Tuesday, we have omitted the area from 17.00 onwards while we raised the issue to obtain further assurance and external support to address the matter.

"The local management have emailed the local councillors, Hartlepool Borough Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office regarding our concerns.

"The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office has responded saying that they will be asking the police to increase patrols in the area.”

Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Police Inspector, Adrian Dack, said: “We are aware of a small number of incidents recently in which Stagecoach buses were deliberately damaged in the St Patrick’s shops area of Hartlepool.

"This includes one at around 4.40pm on Sunday, December 17, where a bus window was damaged by some kind of pellet.

“Thankfully, we haven’t received any reports of anyone being injured. However, this behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“I would also make a direct appeal to parents and carers to speak to their children and young people to check where they are and what they are doing when they’re out in the evening.”

Stagecoach is due to resume its number 6 and number 7 services in the affected areas from 5pm on Wednesday, December 20.

Mr Newbury said: “The safety of our driver and passengers are of the utmost importance.

"We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 246703.