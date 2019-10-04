Hartlepool student land dream engineering job
A Hartlepool student beat off competition to scoop an apprenticeship to become an engineer of the future.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:21 pm
Joe Tadeo-Williams, is one of six apprentices chosen from across the country to start an apprenticeship with Yorkshire-based Tunstall Healthcare.
Hundreds of applications were received, and Tunstall worked with The Engineering Trust, a charity established to promote and deliver high quality apprenticeships, to create a shortlist from which the six were chosen.
The Tunstall apprentices will spend one day a week at college, studying over four years for a Level 3 BTEC Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
Joe, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to earn and learn at the same time.
“Engineering is the ideal career for me.”