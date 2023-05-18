Hartlepool student wins voyage of a lifetime with place onboard huge vessel at this year's Tall Ships Races
An adventurous teenager is preparing for a trip of a lifetime this summer by being a crew member of a tall ship.
Max Gray, a High Tunstall College of Science student, will sail across the North Sea from Den Helder in Holland to Hartlepool as part of the Tall Ships Races coming to town this July.
X-energy, a feature sponsor of the spectacular event, has sponsored the 15-year-old to be a Sail Trainee.
Max will be on board the breath-taking Alexander von Humboldt II ship, one of the biggest vessels in the races, that is sure to create lifelong memories.
He said: “I’ve never sailed before and the only boat I have ever been on is a catamaran when I was on holiday in Gran Canaria.
"I’m expecting to be doing a lot of work, maybe be on look-out or things to do with the sails. We will see.
“I love the ocean, amazed by what’s out there, so I can’t wait to get on board.
“This is a fantastic chance to meet new people, experience life at sea and I’m thankful to X-energy for helping to make this happen.”
Max learned about sponsorship opportunities to be part of the Tall Ships Races after a presentation in school assembly.
He was awarded a place subject to funding and X-energy selected him as the young person they wanted to help to make his dream a reality.
The leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors has got firmly behind the international event that will see four days of music, fun, and fireworks from July 6-9.
Carol Tansley, X-energy’s Vice President of UK Nuclear New Build, said: “This is such an iconic event that Max will always remember. He will develop skills that he doesn’t already have and that is a big part of what we like to do for people at X-energy.”
X-energy is keen to strengthen relationships within the community across Hartlepool having, along with its partner Cavendish Nuclear, developed proposals for advanced small modular nuclear reactors in Hartlepool.
*For more information about the Tall Ships Races, including the various ways that people and businesses can get involved, go to www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk.