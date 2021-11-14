Hartlepool students learn about how to run their own business

Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team hosted events for students aimed at inspiring the young creative entrepreneurs of the future as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Students from Hartlepool College of Further Education gathered at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, for two days to learn about how they can develop a self-employed career in the creative sector.

The event, part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, saw them benefit from a range of advice from experts on issues such as finance, digital marketing and business support.

Students picked up tips about starting their own business during a visit to The BIS.

All students began their event with a guided tour of The BIS explaining how they could use the Grade II listed building as a future workplace as it is now a 28-unit centre for business start-ups in the creative industries in both the commercial and community arts sectors.

Caron Auckland, Hartlepool Borough Council’s enterprise manager, said: “I am delighted as a council we could support this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week and showcase what is on offer for the young creatives of our town, especially at The BIS.

“Events like the ones that took place this week are all about inspiring the younger generation of our town and encouraging them to aim high and with more people looking at going into self-employment it’s important they are aware of the support is available to them locally.

“I would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to support this event and also the students for getting involved in the sessions with such enthusiasm.”

A range of experts spoke to the Hartlepool College of Further Education visitors.

Fran Ruthven, representing The Prince’s Trust, said: “We’re seeing a rise in the North East of England in self-employment, especially after the last 18 months, so opportunities like these events are a brilliant way we can work and encourage young people to consider looking at building up a career for themselves.”

Formerly the General Post Office Building, The BIS has been restored and is now open to both new and existing businesses in the creative sector, offering a range of facilities including a mix of studios, workshops and office space plus flexible easy in-easy out terms.

Further information is available by telephoning (01429) 363150.

