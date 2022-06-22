Hartlepool supermarket 'good guy' hailed a hero after finding OAP sat in darkness at home

Michael Bradwell found the woman in darkness in her home as her light bulbs had blown and she wasn't able to change them herself.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael, who works as a home shopping driver for Asda, in Hartlepool, then changed her bulbs for her, saying it only took a minute.

The woman, who has mobility issues, had been waiting for her carer to arrive to get the lights back on again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Bradwell.

His efforts have since seen him nominated for an award by his manager.

Michael, who has worked at the Marina Way store for a year, said: "I couldn't leave her in the dark so I just asked her where her spare bulbs were and quickly changed them all.

"It only took a moment, but she was very grateful.

"I will help anybody if I can. I love the interaction with all my customers."

Asda store manager Emma Frostick, who has nominated Michael for an Asda service superstar award, praised him for his reaction and said: "We are all so proud of Michael for not only carrying in the lady's shopping but changing the lightbulbs for her too.

“It was just a small thing but the lady was incredibly grateful, having been sat in the dark.