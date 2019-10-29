Jade Walton (centre) chats to Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness.

Jade Walton, 22, was chosen by health and safety worker Lee to go on a date in the first episode of the new series of the fun show which aired on Saturday night.

Known for host Paddy McGuinness’s catchphrase ‘no likey, no lighty’, the show sees contestants turn off the lights of the ‘flirty 30’ girl hopefuls over numerous rounds before ending up with just one potential partner.

Officer worker Jade, from the Fens, was delighted to be picked by gym-loving Lee who comes from County Durham and used to go out with I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt.

Jade checks her phone backstage on Take Me Out.

Jade, who went to Manor Community Academy, told the Mail: “It was a really great experience. I applied to go on the show last summer just to take me out of my comfort zone.

“I went on the show last November after being selected out of 20,000 girls from all over the world

“I auditioned in Newcastle and was one of only 40 or 50 that were picked.

“It was quite nerve racking being on the show and I was pleased but shocked to be picked by Lee.

Jade was one of Take Me Out's 'flirty 30' female hopefuls.

“All us girls were really close and I have made lots of friends off the show.

“Paddy is just like he is on TV – crazy!”

During the rounds, she told Lee she would not have far to travel due to her being from Hartlepool, to which Lee said he thought he recognised her.

After picking Jade, who was Teesside’s Miss United Continents UK 2017 entry, it was revealed she was Lee’s initial favourite girl on the panel as his ‘love at first light’.

The couple were sent on a date in the sun on the fictitious Isle of Fernando’s, which is actually on the northern coast of Tenerife.

Viewers can see what happened on this Saturday’s show.