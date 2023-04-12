Hartlepool Borough Council has developed a Sustainability Policy to guide activities leading up to and during the four-day event from July 6 to 9 when hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in town.

It includes a number of objectives around reducing energy and carbon intensity, limiting water consumption and waste, promoting sustainable travel and reducing plastic use.

Services and products will be sourced locally as part of efforts to support local businesses.

Tall Ships organisers from Hartlepool Borough Council, Hartlepool Marina Ltd and Tees Valley Combined Authority at the Waterfront site.

The event will also strive for diversity, accessibility and inclusion.

Event Director Cath Honey said: “With so many visitors expected, we are fully aware of the potential impact on the town, the five-acre waterfront event site, people and the environment generally.

“The policy aims to identify and address potential issues, encourage sustainable practices by all event participants - from partners and Council staff to volunteers and visitors – and prioritise full accessibility and inclusion.”

In a boost for the event’s sustainability agenda, one of the largest Class A vessels taking part in the races, Statsraad Lehmkuhl, has recently travelled the world using advanced scientific equipment to gather information about the world’s oceans and how humans affect them.

Cath Honey added: “Excitement is really building as the event approaches, and it’s going to be a fantastic occasion.

"We are placing sustainability at the heart of the event and we hope people will support us in our aims.”

