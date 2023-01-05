Organisers are working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything is shipshape when we play host to the world-famous event.

Taking place from July 6-9, it is due to be one of the biggest free events anywhere in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, 32 race vessels of all shapes and sizes have been confirmed.

Tall ships Dar Młodzieży (top) from Poland and Wylde Swan of Scotland (bottom) are among the vessels coming to Hartlepool in July 2023.

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Tall Ships event director, said: “Eleven of those are the really big class A ships.

“We would like some more military ships to attend and are working quite closely with the National Museum of the Royal Navy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team is also talking to three South American ships, which would need to set sail by April to get here on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council Tall Ships event director.

Organisers have also hailed the “amazing” response from volunteers with over 200 offering to help so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include ship liaison officers who will make sure crews have a brilliant time while in Hartlepool.

“The response has been amazing and it just shows how passionate and proud everyone in Hartlepool is for this event,” added Catherine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can still apply, and young people aged 15-25 can sign up to be sail trainees in a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to be an active part of a ship’s crew.

Morgenster is a class A vessel from the Netherlands measuring 38 metres (125 feet).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine said: “We would like to get as many as possible. The ships need the trainees to actually sail.”

Trainees can sail from Den Helder, in Holland, to Hartlepool or from Hartlepool to Fredrikstad, in Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are also putting together a programme of free entertainment for the 200,000 to one million visitors expected.

The whole Tall Ships site will be one big loop and feature two music stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be lots of creative entertainment available,” said Catherine.

“It’s probably one of the biggest free events that will take place in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The economic boost is also expected to be “significant”.

Catherine said: “There’s always a lot of competition to become a host port, so for Hartlepool, such a small town, to have put a bid in and win it is huge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad