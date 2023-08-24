Hartlepool Borough Council, in conjunction with Tees Valley Combined Authority, has appointed Spirul to undertake an economic impact assessment of the event which the town hosted last month.

As part of the assessment, anyone who attended the Tall Ships as a visitor or volunteer is asked to give their feedback in an online survey at the council’s Your Say Our Future website.

Over 30 ships of all sizes and their crews from all over the world sailed into town between July 6-9 while tens of thousands of visitors attended to see them and enjoy the numerous concerts, trade stands and food and drink.

Tall Ships leaving the Victoria Dock at the end of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON

The survey asks when people visited, what they came to see, how they got there and whether the event met or exceeded their expectations.

People are also asked to rate things like accessibility, facilities and atmosphere.