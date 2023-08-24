News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Hartlepool Tall Ships Race organisers want feedback from visitors of event attended by tens of thousands of visitors

Organisers of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races are appealing for people who visited the four-day event to give their views.
By Mark Payne
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Hartlepool Borough Council, in conjunction with Tees Valley Combined Authority, has appointed Spirul to undertake an economic impact assessment of the event which the town hosted last month.

As part of the assessment, anyone who attended the Tall Ships as a visitor or volunteer is asked to give their feedback in an online survey at the council’s Your Say Our Future website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 30 ships of all sizes and their crews from all over the world sailed into town between July 6-9 while tens of thousands of visitors attended to see them and enjoy the numerous concerts, trade stands and food and drink.

Tall Ships leaving the Victoria Dock at the end of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSONTall Ships leaving the Victoria Dock at the end of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON
Tall Ships leaving the Victoria Dock at the end of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON
Most Popular

The survey asks when people visited, what they came to see, how they got there and whether the event met or exceeded their expectations.

People are also asked to rate things like accessibility, facilities and atmosphere.

To complete the survey visit yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk

Related topics:OrganisersHartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council