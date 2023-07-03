News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Andy Capp, Hartlepool United footballers in the late 1980s, Stuart Drummond (right) the day after he became Mayor of Hartlepool and Seaton Carew Beach.Clockwise from top left, Andy Capp, Hartlepool United footballers in the late 1980s, Stuart Drummond (right) the day after he became Mayor of Hartlepool and Seaton Carew Beach.
Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: 10 random facts you may not know about the town

Visiting Hartlepool for the Tall Ships Races and no little about the town or its folk?
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Mar 2021, 11:34 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 18:26 BST

Here are 10 random facts about Hartlepool, its people, places and myths which you may not have known. For more town trivia, go to: 23 famous people with Hartlepool links and 14 TV shows and movies to be filmed in the Hartlepool area.

The name Hartlepool is derived from the Old English for a place where stags, harts or deer drink. It received its first royal charter to begin making local laws courtesy of King John in 1201. A pub is named after the monarch in the centre of town.

1. What's in a name?

The name Hartlepool is derived from the Old English for a place where stags, harts or deer drink. It received its first royal charter to begin making local laws courtesy of King John in 1201. A pub is named after the monarch in the centre of town. Photo: TY

Not every constituency MP has had a movie made about them. Film star Richard Todd, right, played Commander John Kerans, Hartlepool's Conservative MP from 1959-64, in Yangtse Incident: The Story of HMS Amethyst. The 1957 production retold Commander Kerans's naval exploits during the Chinese Civil War.

2. Movie star

Not every constituency MP has had a movie made about them. Film star Richard Todd, right, played Commander John Kerans, Hartlepool's Conservative MP from 1959-64, in Yangtse Incident: The Story of HMS Amethyst. The 1957 production retold Commander Kerans's naval exploits during the Chinese Civil War. Photo: JPIMedia

The Wingfield Castle paddle steamer, based at Hartlepool Marina, featured in hit 1980 movie The Elephant Man while moored in London and has more recently featured in hit ITV drama Victoria.

3. Another movie star

The Wingfield Castle paddle steamer, based at Hartlepool Marina, featured in hit 1980 movie The Elephant Man while moored in London and has more recently featured in hit ITV drama Victoria. Photo: Mark Payne

The 1943 war movie Nine Men, starring a young Gordon Jackson, transported sand from Seaton Carew beach to London's Ealing Studios on the recommendation of Hartlepool actor Charles Green. Talk about shifting sands.

4. Yet another movie star and an export too

The 1943 war movie Nine Men, starring a young Gordon Jackson, transported sand from Seaton Carew beach to London's Ealing Studios on the recommendation of Hartlepool actor Charles Green. Talk about shifting sands. Photo: JPIMedia

