Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: 13 pictures of stunning vessels as they arrive into port for start of festivities

The ships have come sailing in with Hartlepool once again proving the perfect backdrop and host port.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:56 BST

Four days of festivities start today (Thursday, July 5) after the first impressive vessels glided into the town’s docks on Wednesday.

More followed at first light on Thursday after bad weather at sea delayed their progress.

The impressive 95-metre long Dar Mlodziezy sailing under the Polish flag arrives into Hartlepool port early on Thursday morning.

1. Dar Mlodziezy

The impressive 95-metre long Dar Mlodziezy sailing under the Polish flag arrives into Hartlepool port early on Thursday morning. Photo: North News and Pictures

The 79-metre long Statsraad Lehmkuhl sailing under the Norwegian flag arrives on Thursday morning.

2. Norwegian visitor

The 79-metre long Statsraad Lehmkuhl sailing under the Norwegian flag arrives on Thursday morning. Photo: North News and Pictures

The Dar Mlodziezy makes an impressive sight as it enters the port at Hartlepool.

3. Huge ship

The Dar Mlodziezy makes an impressive sight as it enters the port at Hartlepool. Photo: North News and Pictures

Class A vessel Morgenster from the Netherlands arrives on Thursday.

4. Welcome to Hartlepool

Class A vessel Morgenster from the Netherlands arrives on Thursday. Photo: North News and Pictures

