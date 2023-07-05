News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: First vessel arrives in town ahead of event

The first vessel has arrived in Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races 2023.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

The four-day extravaganza officially begins on Thursday, July 6, with 37 ships due in town before heading across the North Sea to Norway.

Many are expected to arrive on Wednesday although weather conditions prevented any from berthing on the morning tide.

They are due to try to sail into Hartlepool Marina from around 2pm this afternoon with the remaining ships aiming to dock from 4.30am tomorrow.

The first vessel has arrived in Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races 2023.The first vessel has arrived in Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races 2023.
One tall ship, however, is already visible.

A Sea Cadets vessel from Ipswich, which is not taking part in the races, arrived earlier in the week.

Spectators are reminded that the official Tall Ships Races site will not be open until Thursday.

