Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: First vessel arrives in town ahead of event

The four-day extravaganza officially begins on Thursday, July 6, with 37 ships due in town before heading across the North Sea to Norway.

Many are expected to arrive on Wednesday although weather conditions prevented any from berthing on the morning tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are due to try to sail into Hartlepool Marina from around 2pm this afternoon with the remaining ships aiming to dock from 4.30am tomorrow.

The first vessel has arrived in Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races 2023.

One tall ship, however, is already visible.

A Sea Cadets vessel from Ipswich, which is not taking part in the races, arrived earlier in the week.