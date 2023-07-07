News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: Polish sailors attend poignant service to remember brave sea captain

Dozens of people attended a poignant service in honour of a Polish sea captain who lost his life after his ship was torpedoed.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST

Mamert Stankiewicz was in charge of the Pilsudski when it was struck by the German Navy off the North-East coast in 1939.

Captain Stankiewicz helped to evacuate his crew but later died of exhaustion and hypothermia.

He was buried in West View Cemetery, in Hartlepool, where Friday’s memorial service took place.

Crew and members of the Polish community gather at the grave of Captain Mamert Stankiewicz at a memorial service.Crew and members of the Polish community gather at the grave of Captain Mamert Stankiewicz at a memorial service.
Crew and members of the Polish community gather at the grave of Captain Mamert Stankiewicz at a memorial service.
It was attended by Polish sailors taking part in the nearby Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 as well as members of the town’s Polish community.

Speaking at the service, Councillor Shane Moore, the Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “The conflict in Europe during the Second World War brought Great Britain and Poland together. As allies in duty, men from across our countries worked alongside each other.

"Captain Mamert Stankiewicz was one such individual. I have learnt a little of the man he was and how he dedicated his life to the sea.”

Cllr Moore added: "We are very proud to be hosting the Tall Ships Race here once again this year.

Tall Ship Captains at the memorial service for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz .Tall Ship Captains at the memorial service for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz .
Tall Ship Captains at the memorial service for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz .

"The race is an opportunity for people from all around the world to come together to make friendships and celebrate our community.”

Retired Polish Navy Commissioned Officer Artur Pierzyński said: “I am here for the Tall Ships in Hartlepool and I am grateful for this opportunity to take part in this beautiful ceremony for which we are grateful to the local community who keep the memory of Captain Stankiewicz alive.”

Ceremonial Mayor and Councillor Shane Moore lays flowers during the memorial service held for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz.Ceremonial Mayor and Councillor Shane Moore lays flowers during the memorial service held for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz.
Ceremonial Mayor and Councillor Shane Moore lays flowers during the memorial service held for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz.
Polish Maritime Community member Artur Pierzyński at the memorial service for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz.Polish Maritime Community member Artur Pierzyński at the memorial service for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz.
Polish Maritime Community member Artur Pierzyński at the memorial service for Captain Mamert Stankiewicz.
