Hartlepool Tall Ships Races: Crowds line the streets to see crews dazzle in show-stopping parade
Crowds turned out for one of the highlights of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races with its crew parade on Friday afternoon.
Many of the 1,500 crew members from all over the world left their ships and hit the streets of the Headland.
They created a carnival atmosphere with lots of lively dance, music, costumes and team spirit.
Mail photographer Frank Reid was there to capture all the action. See his pictures below.
