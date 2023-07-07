News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Tall Ships Races: Crowds line the streets to see crews dazzle in show-stopping parade

Crowds turned out for one of the highlights of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races with its crew parade on Friday afternoon.
By Mark Payne
Published 7th Jul 2023, 20:35 BST

Many of the 1,500 crew members from all over the world left their ships and hit the streets of the Headland.

They created a carnival atmosphere with lots of lively dance, music, costumes and team spirit.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was there to capture all the action. See his pictures below.

Tall Ships crews paraded on the Headland on Friday afternoon.

1. Collage Maker-07-Jul-2023-08-30-PM-3063.jpg

Tall Ships crews paraded on the Headland on Friday afternoon. Photo: Mail

Tall Ships crew from Uruguay bring some great colour to the parade. Picture by FRANK REID

2. All the way from Uruguay

Tall Ships crew from Uruguay bring some great colour to the parade. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

The crew of the Captain Miranda join Friday's parade. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Welcome captain!

The crew of the Captain Miranda join Friday's parade. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Boy band in action at Hartlepool Tall Ships. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Blowing your own.

Boy band in action at Hartlepool Tall Ships. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

