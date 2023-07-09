News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Tall Ships Races - Vessels make majestic sight as they leave port on Sunday

The tall ships have moved out of port at Hartlepool as they prepare to leave the town on Sunday.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

The majestic vessels are visible off the coast with a number of people out early to see them on the sea.

They are getting into position ready for the traditional Parade of Sail along the coast to thank Hartlepool for its hospitality over the last four days.

Twenty eight of the 34 ships that have been in Hartlepool will then set off on the next leg of the races to Fredrikstad in Norway.

Vessels standing of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REIDVessels standing of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REID
Vessels standing of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REID
Pauline Appleby, of the races organisers Sail Training International, said: “It’s been a very emotional departure.

"When Bima Suci (Indonesian class A ship) left you could feel the emotion in the air from the hundreds of people on the quayside who had come out to see them off.”

The parade of sail takes place between 1pm and 3pm, with the race set to start at 4pm five miles off the coast.

People out watching the tall ships on Sunday morning. Picture by FRANK REIDPeople out watching the tall ships on Sunday morning. Picture by FRANK REID
People out watching the tall ships on Sunday morning. Picture by FRANK REID
Vessels leave the dock of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REIDVessels leave the dock of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REID
Vessels leave the dock of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REID
