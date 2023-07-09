The majestic vessels are visible off the coast with a number of people out early to see them on the sea.

They are getting into position ready for the traditional Parade of Sail along the coast to thank Hartlepool for its hospitality over the last four days.

Twenty eight of the 34 ships that have been in Hartlepool will then set off on the next leg of the races to Fredrikstad in Norway.

Vessels standing of Hartlepool as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Race. Picture by FRANK REID

Pauline Appleby, of the races organisers Sail Training International, said: “It’s been a very emotional departure.

"When Bima Suci (Indonesian class A ship) left you could feel the emotion in the air from the hundreds of people on the quayside who had come out to see them off.”

The parade of sail takes place between 1pm and 3pm, with the race set to start at 4pm five miles off the coast.

People out watching the tall ships on Sunday morning. Picture by FRANK REID