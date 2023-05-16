Hartlepool teacher invited to King’s Coronation party for his dedication to education
A Hartlepool teacher was invited to King Charles III’s Coronation party for his “services to education”.
Paul Sowerby, ICT leader at Catcote Academy, in Catcote Road, was invited to the King’s Coronation party at Buckingham Palace by the Department for Education.
He was originally invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s garden party in 2020 but, due to Covid and the death of Her Majesty in September 2022, the visit was postponed until 2023.
Mr Sowerby, who had the pleasure of meeting Queen Camilla, said: “It was quite a surreal experience. We were seeing things we had only seen in pictures before.”
The Department for Education was made aware of Mr Sowerby’s efforts after Catcote Academy won the Programme or Initiative of the Year Award in the Diversity and Inclusion Hero Awards.
The school received the award for a project Mr Sowerby’s class undertook with Lindisfarne Care Home, in Masefield Road, Hartlepool, where they socialised and provided entertainment for residents as well as helping them to cook, clean and cut their hair.
He said: “All of the students gained so much experience. They all went on to gain work placements, either there or at other establishments.”
More than 8,000 people attended the King’s first garden party.
Mr Sowerby said: “The sun was shining and we sat and just had some tea. The food was immaculate and the service was first class. The sandwiches looked like they had been cut in a tea square.”
This was the first garden party to be held after the pandemic and the first to be held by our new King, making this a momentous occasion.