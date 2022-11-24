Liam Thompson, a computer science teacher at Manor Community Academy, is urging people to find out more about the profession.

He will be at the Get Into Teaching North East event taking place at St James' Park in Newcastle on Wednesday, November 30, which will be packed with information and advice on the steps to becoming a teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of a new programme of events at different locations across England in November, organised by the national Get Into Teaching campaign.

Manor Community Academy teacher Liam Thompson.

Liam said: “As a teacher, you have the unique opportunity to help young people fulfil their potential and help them discover who they are – the impact you have goes well beyond their classroom years.

"I want to try and make a difference in young people’s lives and to hopefully inspire the same passion and interest in my subject that I have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teachers do more than just teach – I am a mentor, a confidant, and a friend. The impact you can have is what excites and motivates me.

“I’d encourage anyone who has an inkling that teaching might be for them to come along to the event to find out more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is open to everyone and takes place from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information will also be available about teacher training funding including tax-free bursaries of up to £27,000 in selected subjects.

People can register on the day or in advance online at https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/events/221130-get-into-teaching-north-east-event.

Advertisement Hide Ad