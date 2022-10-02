Teachers from Clavering Primary School, in Hartlepool, raised £2,778.75 for the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s play service after they walked from Robin Hood’s Bay to Saltburn.

The play service provides care and support for children at the hospital as well as helping to maintain development during illnesses.

The service also provides support for children undergoing procedures they may find daunting such as MRI scans and surgeries.

Teachers, teaching assistants, office staff and members of the senior leadership team outside Clavering Primary School in Clavering Road, Hartlepool.

Matthew Stoddart, a teacher at Clavering Primary School, said: “Our aim was to raise enough money to fund toys, activities and equipment to make children’s hospital stays a little easier and brighter.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us leading up to and on the day. It really made such a difference during the hardest parts of those 26 miles.”

Alyson Thompson, team leader on the children’s ward, said: “The children we care for have complex needs and medical conditions and often spend a lot of time in hospital.

“Our aim is to provide a safe environment for all of our patients and families to enjoy and relax.”

Teachers and staff members at Clavering Primary School in Clavering Road, Hartlepool, walking 26 miles from Robin Hood's Bay to Saltburn to raise money for children at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Alyson added: “A huge thank you to everyone at Clavering School for supporting us to achieve our goal. It will make such a difference to our patients.”