A young Hartlepool woman was invited to the Royal Garden Party for a second year running in recognition of her volunteering efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Hodge, 23, enjoyed a day out at Buckingham Palace with her mum Sue Welch earlier this month for her commitment to the community and in the local education sector.

Rachel spoke to both the King and Queen who were “keen to listen to Rachel’s story” and enjoyed a “lovely afternoon tea”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second time Rachel has been invited to the garden party, visiting just last year after she received her Duke of Edinburgh (D of E) Award.

Rachel Hodge was invited to the King’s Royal Garden Party for a second year running in recognition of the wide range of volunteering work she does for her community and in the local education sector.

Now a D of E programme organiser, she said: “It was brilliant to have been asked back but on the other side of things this year.

"It was amazing to have had the opportunity to speak to so many guests about their Duke of Edinburgh stories and journeys, and how it has helped them shape their futures.”

Just last year, Rachel joined a cohort of 35 D of E award holders aged 16 to 24 who were appointed to help young people across the country as part of the D of E Youth Ambassador programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel currently works as an inclusion assistant at High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, where she also teaches British Sign Language and runs the D of E award.

Rachel attended the King's Garden Party along with her mum, Sue Welch.

She said: “These are all life skills that youngsters of all abilities can participate and achieve in.

"There is nothing more rewarding than seeing participants grow in confidence in all areas of life, whether that may be within work or education or in their social lives.”

Sue said: “The invite to the Royal Garden Party was a surprise but a huge honour and was made more special by having the opportunity to speak at length with both the King and Queen about her work and journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was lovely to speak with lots of other individuals who do great things to support the education system across the country too.”

Over the years, Rachel has also volunteered at Alice House Hospice, run swimming lessons for primary school pupils and has recently taken up a voluntary role at Radio Hartlepool which has allowed her to “share her love and passion for music”.