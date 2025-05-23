Hartlepool teaching assistant invited to King’s garden party for second year running
Rachel Hodge, 23, enjoyed a day out at Buckingham Palace with her mum Sue Welch earlier this month for her commitment to the community and in the local education sector.
Rachel spoke to both the King and Queen who were “keen to listen to Rachel’s story” and enjoyed a “lovely afternoon tea”.
This is the second time Rachel has been invited to the garden party, visiting just last year after she received her Duke of Edinburgh (D of E) Award.
Now a D of E programme organiser, she said: “It was brilliant to have been asked back but on the other side of things this year.
"It was amazing to have had the opportunity to speak to so many guests about their Duke of Edinburgh stories and journeys, and how it has helped them shape their futures.”
Just last year, Rachel joined a cohort of 35 D of E award holders aged 16 to 24 who were appointed to help young people across the country as part of the D of E Youth Ambassador programme.
Rachel currently works as an inclusion assistant at High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, where she also teaches British Sign Language and runs the D of E award.
She said: “These are all life skills that youngsters of all abilities can participate and achieve in.
"There is nothing more rewarding than seeing participants grow in confidence in all areas of life, whether that may be within work or education or in their social lives.”
Sue said: “The invite to the Royal Garden Party was a surprise but a huge honour and was made more special by having the opportunity to speak at length with both the King and Queen about her work and journey.
"It was lovely to speak with lots of other individuals who do great things to support the education system across the country too.”
Over the years, Rachel has also volunteered at Alice House Hospice, run swimming lessons for primary school pupils and has recently taken up a voluntary role at Radio Hartlepool which has allowed her to “share her love and passion for music”.
