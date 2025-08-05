Hartlepool teenager due in court after knifepoint robbery investigation

A teenager is due in court after he was arrested in connection with an alleged knifepoint robbery.

The 18-year-old male is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, later this week following an incident at a property in Hartlepool’s Erskine Road.

Cleveland Police said he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife.

The incident is said to relate to the robbery of a 26-year-old local man on Monday, August 4.