Hartlepool teenager gaining valuable experience against best young darts players in the country

He regularly travels on a weekend with dad Paul to the event in Gloucestershire after qualifying due to his impressive performance prior to Covid.

Callum has played at the event three times so far this summer and there are three more between now and the end of August.

Talented young darts player Callum Beddow. Picture by FRANK REID

He is one of the youngest players on the tour, which has a total prize fund of £10,000, with others ranging from age 11 up to 17.

Paul said: “He keeps running into really strong opponents, but he is really enjoying playing in it.

"He lost last last time but he is there again next Sunday so he will come back stronger I have no doubt.

"It’s all about experience for him.”

Callum Beddow at the JDC Advanced Tour event taking place in Gloucestershire.

At each event Callum plays in two 32-player knockout competitions where the first round in each is decided by a best of five legs of 501 match.

His best run so far came in the first tour event when he reached the second round of the competition after holding his nerve to beat young Archie Self 4-3.

Callum had another good first round performance in the Tour 2 event with some good scoring and a great “15 darter” in his first leg before narrowly losing 4-3 to Henry Coates.

In the Tour 3 event Callum played on the board being streamed for viewers online but again narrowly missed out.

He said: “Coming up to Sunday, I’m just hoping I can climb back up into the top 20 spots because that is what you need to keep your card for next year.

"I would like to thank my parents and grandparents for their support in getting me to these events.”

It is all great practice for playing in the World Championship in Gibraltar this November.

Callum, who attends English Martyrs School, upgraded to a real darts board age five and by eight he was playing for the county.

He is currently looking for sponsors. Any interested businesses should contact Paul Beddow via Facebook.