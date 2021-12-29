Hartlepool teenager giving away prom dress to help those less fortunate have an amazing prom

Georgia is looking to give her prom dress away.

As soon as Georgia Hay went prom dress shopping, she knew she would not hold on to her prom dress forever.

Georgia, who is 16, had instantly decided to give it away to someone struggling to afford a dress for their school or college prom in 2022.

The former High Tunstall College of Science pupil is now encouraging people to reach out and take her dress if they are not able to afford one themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia says she instantly knew she wanted to give her dress away to someone who can't afford one for prom.

Georgia, who had to isolate ahead of her big day after getting Covid two weeks before the September event, said some people her age did not attend their prom because they did not have a dress.

She added: "I wouldn’t want someone missing out on such a good experience.

"It was really, really good. The experience was amazing, singing with all of my friends and everything about it was amazing.”

Another view of Georgia's dress.

The dress is black and is a size 18 although Georgia has said that the fitting is small and would fit a size 16 or 14.

Georgia, who now goes to Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: "It’s a beautiful fitting. On the stomach it’s like a corset and it just falls out.

"I’ve literally worn it for two hours, there’s nothing on it at all. It’s an amazing fitting, it’s absolutely beautiful.”

She added: "I just knew as soon as I bought it that next year I would give it away to somebody who was struggling.

"There were quite a few people in my year who could not go because of the prom dress situation.”

Georgia, from the Rift House area of the town, has encouraged people to contact her on Facebook if they are struggling to buy a dress.

She said: "They could come to my house, try it on and if they want it, they can just take it.

"I don’t want people to be embarrassed to be able take the prom dress from someone else. I don’t want them to be embarrassed if they’re struggling.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.