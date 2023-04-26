Sadiq Ahmed, 18, who lives in Hartlepool, was visited by Middlesbrough’s under 21 coach, Mark Tinkler, after suffering from tuberculosis.

Mr Tinkler brought a signed football from the first team squad as well as training tops, a get-well-soon card and football shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadiq came to the UK from Sudan as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking teenager in January 2022 and has since been living in Victoria Road’s Sanctuary Supported Living, which provides support for young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Sadiq Ahmed, who came to the UK as an asylum-seeking teenager from Sudan.

Since living in Victoria Road, Sadiq realised he has a passion for football and has since been involved in matches funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Team.

Sanctuary concierge Dave Wilson said: “It's so heart-warming to see such wonderful acts of kindness from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as providing safe, stable accommodation for vulnerable, young people, we work hard to support young residents’ potential and ensure they’re living their best lives.

"Sadiq has been through a lot and as a staff team, we’re thrilled to see that his smile is returning.”

During his time in hospital, staff at Sanctuary Supported Living kept in touch daily and made visits in their own time to try and keep his spirits up.

Sadiq said: “I’m feeling much better now and I’m glad to be back home with my friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so grateful to Middlesbrough FC for their generous gifts, and to Dave as well who arranged the surprise.