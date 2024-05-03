Hartlepool teenager shaves hair for Little Princess Trust after recent cancer diagnosis
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harvey Maddison, 17, is shaving his hair off to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.
The Little Princess Trust funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people with cancer up to the age of 24 for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.
Harvey, a full-time music student at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, has already raised more than £1,400 for the Little Princess Trust.
He said: “It’s awesome. I did not expect to raise as much as I did.”
Harvey has already started receiving chemotherapy treatment at the RVI, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, but is determined to continue living his life as normal as possible.
Speaking about his diagnosis, Harvey said: “I took it as best I could. I am trying to look at the upside and how I can help other people with it.”
He added: "It is a shame not to do it when I could make someone else happy.
“I am going to lose it anyway, so I may as well do something with it while I can.”
Harvey’s parents said: “We’re really proud of Harvey and how well he’s coped with the diagnosis.
"His positivity has given us the strength to get through the last couple of weeks.
"We’ve been overwhelmed with the support we’ve received from family and friends.
"The donations we’ve received from people have literally blown us away,.
"We’ve seen first hand pictures of children and young adults who have received wigs – it’s such a fabulous charity.
"We can’t thank people enough for getting behind Harvey and showing they care.”
Donations to Harvey’s cause can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/elisabeth-maddison-1714389595220?utm_medium.
Money raised will go directly to the Little Princess Trust to help them make, fit and style a wig for a teenager like Harvery, which costs on average £700 per wig.
For more information about the Little Princess Trust, see https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.