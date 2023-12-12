Hartlepool Tesco Extra customers donate 129 crates of food to Trussell Trust food bank appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The town’s Tesco Extra in Belle Vue Way supported the Trussell Trust’s national Winter Collection to help its network of more than 1,300 food bank centres, including Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street.
Customers were encouraged over three days to pick up an extra item or two when doing their shopping and leave it with foodbank volunteers on their way out.
A total number of 129 crates worth of food was donated, weighing 1,477.8kg.
Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said: “We have had such a lovely response from the community.
“We would like to thank all those who donated both food and money to go towards helping the food bank support those who need us.
“Hartlepool Foodbank could not function without the support of the community.”
People can also leave food for the food bank at Tesco at any time in its permanent drop off point by the exit.