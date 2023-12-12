News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Tesco Extra customers donate 129 crates of food to Trussell Trust food bank appeal

Hartlepool Foodbank’s stocks received a big boost in time for Christmas thanks to a bumper supermarket collection.
By Mark Payne
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT
The town’s Tesco Extra in Belle Vue Way supported the Trussell Trust’s national Winter Collection to help its network of more than 1,300 food bank centres, including Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street.

Customers were encouraged over three days to pick up an extra item or two when doing their shopping and leave it with foodbank volunteers on their way out.

A total number of 129 crates worth of food was donated, weighing 1,477.8kg.

Hartlepool Foodbank volunteers and Tesco Extra staff teamed up for the Winter Collection.Hartlepool Foodbank volunteers and Tesco Extra staff teamed up for the Winter Collection.
Hartlepool Foodbank volunteers and Tesco Extra staff teamed up for the Winter Collection.

Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said: “We have had such a lovely response from the community.

“We would like to thank all those who donated both food and money to go towards helping the food bank support those who need us.

“Hartlepool Foodbank could not function without the support of the community.”

People can also leave food for the food bank at Tesco at any time in its permanent drop off point by the exit.

