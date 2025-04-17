Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool is to host a stage of the prestigious Lloyds Tour of Britain Women cycle race this year.

The second stage on Friday, June 6, will start from Hartlepool Marina, close to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, and take riders on a route entirely within the Tees Valley before finishing at Saltburn.

Confirmation has been welcomed by Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, who said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Hartlepool has been chosen as the starting point for stage two of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.

"We are proud to be hosting this world class event and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to all of the riders and their teams.

The finish of the Tour of Britain Women 2024 stage between Manchester to Leigh.

“I would encourage people to show their support by turning out in force to cheer on the riders as they depart Hartlepool Marina and head off across the Tees Valley.”

The hosting of major cycling events such as the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is part of a partnership agreed between British Cycling and Tees Valley Combined Authority to grow cycling and tourism links in the region.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We are delighted to be bringing another major cycling event to our region, which promises to be two days of brilliant bike racing across our fantastic and challenging local routes.

“The Tour of Britain Women will further boost our region’s reputation as a fantastic cycling destination and will again show off the best of Teesside and Hartlepool to a huge audience, attracting visitors and supporting our superb local businesses.”

This four-day event begins on Thursday, June 5, from the Forestry England Visitor Centre at Dalby Forest and across the North York Moors National Park to Pickering, Great Ayton, Guisborough and Redcar.

More details of the two stage routes and full timings will be announced in the coming weeks.

The race will the head to the Scottish Borders on Saturday, June 7, before concluding in Glasgow on Sunday, June 8.

Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events, said: “I would like to pay thanks to our partners across the four stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this summer’s race and enabling us to bring

another memorable and action-packed four days of world class racing to their communities.”