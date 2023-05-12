Hartlepool toddler set to perform with actor mum in UK tour of Rapunzel

Victoria Holtom has enjoyed a successful career as an actor, singer, voiceover artist and choreographer – and now her son Max is following in her footsteps.

The toddler will be joining her on stage in a dance theatre performance of Rapunzel at Darlington Hippodrome.

Victoria and Max will perform in a magical dream sequence as well as a second scene where they dance around a maypole.

“In the performance, we have big red balls that bounce around and Max is fascinated by them,” said Victoria.

“His eight-year-old brother, Oliver, plays football and Max loves balls so he’s been really active and crawling around the stage in rehearsals trying to play with them.

“There are some parts where I dance with Max, so that’s obviously very physical and there are a lot of things to be aware of. But I’ve been involved in physical theatre for a very long time so it’s a really interesting performance for us both.”

The balletLORENT production features a community cast consisting of three mums and toddlers from around the North East as well as 10 schoolchildren aged between seven and nine.

Natalie MacGillivray performs as Rapunzel. /Photo: Neil Ferry

Victoria and Max will be part of an impressive line-up of talent, which includes costumes by award-winning Game of Thrones designer Michele Clapton, a classical soundtrack by Dr Who composer Murray Gold and narration by leading British actor Lesley Sharp.

Victoria has said there is no pressure put on the toddlers to perform and a specially trained chaperone is on hand if they get upset.

She added: “So far, though, Max has shown himself to be a proper little performer.

"Our house is normally very football-focused. His brother Oliver is football mad, so it’s great that Max is showing an interest in dance and performing.”

Natalie MacGillivray as Rapunzel and Gavin Coward as the Prince

Victoria, who grew up in Billingham, completed a degree in performance and communication arts at Leeds University and a masters in acting and musical theatre at the Central School of Speech and Drama before moving to London to pursue her career.