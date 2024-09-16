Hartlepool tourism chiefs seek feedback on Seaton Summer of Fun

Leisure chiefs are appealing for feedback about its events programme held at Seaton Carew this summer.

Hartlepool Borough Council staged Summer at Seaton once again this year and included events and activities such as kite flying, rock pooling, a summer trail and beach litter pick.

Organisers now want to hear from people who joined in to learn how they can make the event even bigger and better next year.

An online survey is open now at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk and closes on Friday, September 20.

The Front at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank ReidThe Front at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid
The Front at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

The council stated: “If you attended any of the events please complete our short survey to tell us what you thought about it. Your feedback will help us to keep on improving the event for the future.

"If you know of any friends or family who attended please share the consultation with them.”

Survey questions include which activities people took part in, where they travelled from, which businesses they used while in Seaton, and how much they spent during their visit.

