The branch in York Road is one dozens of branch closures announced by the bank around the country.

Doors will close at the Hartlepool branch on Friday, May 3.

The nearest alternative branches are in Wellington Square, Stockton, and the Cleveland Centre in Middlesbrough.

Barclays bank in York Road, Hartlepool, is due to close in early May.

Explaining the decision to close the Hartlepool branch, Barclays stated: “Back when we opened this branch, visiting us in person was one of the only ways to do your banking.

"Now, as there are lots of ways to manage your money without even leaving your home, we’re seeing many customers choosing to bank using our app, and Online or Telephone Banking.

"This has had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us.”

It added: “The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate it might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you still have access to our banking services.

Hartlepool Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash has criticised the decision.

"We’ll be available to help and talk to you about managing your money at many locations across the UK. As well as branches, we have many Barclays Local sites where you can come and talk to us.”

But Jonathan Brash, Labour’s candidate for MP for Hartlepool, hit out at the decision and has written to Barclays to ask it to reconsider.

Mr Brash said: “Access to banking services is vitally important to people in Hartlepool, especially more vulnerable groups.

"Not everyone can make the switch to telephone or online banking for a range of different reasons and there’s a real danger that many people will be left behind.

"The mitigations that Barclays are putting in place really do not go far enough and I would urge them to think again.

"My job is to fight for the needs of Hartlepool people and that’s exactly what I will continue to do.”

Barclays says there are a number of ways that people will still be able to bank with them including online and telephone banking.