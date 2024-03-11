Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Town Hall Theatre, in the centre of town, and the Borough Hall, on the Headland, will shut after an initial assessment of their plaster ceilings “identified a number of issues that require more detailed investigation”.

Their temporary closure was confirmed in a statement on Monday night.

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: ‘‘The Borough Hall and the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre are two of our most iconic and much loved buildings in the town.

From left, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and the Borough Hall are to close for an unknown period after problems with the plaster in their ceilings were discovered.

"Initial assessments undertaken by specialists have took place over the last week or so and have assessed the current condition of the plaster ceilings at these venues.

"As a result of this a number of issues found now require more detailed investigations.

‘‘A temporary closure of any of our public venues is always a difficult decision but we must prioritise the health and safety of everyone using these venues.

"With this in mind a temporary closure is our only option at the current time.

"I would like to thank council officers for their swift action to help establish the condition of the plaster ceilings.’’

There are currently no dates set to reopen either venue.

Further investigations are scheduled to take place over the next month and the council says “further updates will be shared in due course”.

For anyone due to get married at the Borough Hall in the near future, however, “specialist investigations have already taken place of the wedding ceremony venue and these ceremonies are still able to proceed as scheduled”.

A statement from the council added: “For customers who have booked tickets online via the Creative Hartlepool Box Office, refunds will be made automatically and may take up to two weeks.

"For postponed shows, the Creative Hartlepool team will contact customers directly by email.

"For general customer queries, please email [email protected] rather than contacting the box office.