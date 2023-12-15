Hartlepool trading standards officials issue urgent product recall warning about home hire sunbeds from Tanarife Solarium
Hartlepool Borough Council said the vertical wooden tanning units supplied by Tanarife Solarium, whose registered office address is 19 Murray Street, Hartlepool, are the subject of a product recall as they do not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.
The authority added in a statement “that their poor build quality poses a risk of fire or electric shock”.
Checks on one of the sunbeds found an issue with a black mains plug which could have potentially resulted in the plug overheating or catching fire.
The council’s trading standards team has been working closely on the product recall with the Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards.
Rachael Readman, the council’s trading standards and licensing manager, said: “We would urge anyone with information or concerns to get in touch with us immediately by emailing [email protected] or telephoning (01429) 523362.”