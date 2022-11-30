Hartlepool Foodbank has given out emergency food parcels to people in crisis for 10 years from its base in the town’s Church Street.

With the cost of living crisis hitting everyone, managers have described how it is also feeling the effect with fewer donations coupled with greater demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hartlepool Foodbank coordinator Lisa Lavender praised the ongoing “incredible” support from the community.

Hartlepool Foodbank Deputy coordinator Teagan Burns with some of the items that they would ask people to drop off at their unit in the Middleton Grange shopping centre.

A new donation and information point has also opened in Middleton Grange shopping centre to help boost supplies.

Lisa said: “Donations have gone down which we expected. Compared to last year things are different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However they are still coming in and we still have enough to give out.

"It’s just the reality that somebody that once might be able to put in three tins can now only put in one tin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A volunteer of Hartlepool Foodbank in Church Street.

Meanwhile the charity, which is part of the nationwide Trussell Trust network of food banks, is seeing more people coming to them for help, including families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collections from Hartlepool’s supermarkets are down although Lisa said they continue to be well supported by schools and churches.

She added: “Generally support for us hasn’t waned. It’s still as incredible as it’s always been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail, and its sister titles, is running a Foodbank Friends campaign in association with the Trussell Trust to raise vital money for supplies this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are encouraging readers to give at https://www.trusselltrust.org/nationalworld/link

Hartlepool Foodbank’s new drop off and information point is open every Wednesday between 10am-2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly used as an outreach space before the pandemic hit, it has been transformed to a place to leave donations and to signpost people to other support if needed.

It is located on the first floor between The Galleries cafe and Dawson & Sanderson travel agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Foodbank’s deputy coordinator Teagan Burns said: “This space is a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with the community and gather much needed donations.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our supporters, churches, individuals, sports clubs and businesses alike. They have been amazing as always, the lovely and generous town of Hartlepool is fantastic and we are so grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad