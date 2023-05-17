News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United and Hart of Our Club 1908 serve up festival of football at second Youth Alliance Tournament

Youth teams from across Hartlepool put on a festival of football at the weekend.

By Mark Payne
Published 17th May 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:16 BST
Two teams in action at the Hart of Our Club 1908 Annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament on Saturday.
Two teams in action at the Hart of Our Club 1908 Annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament on Saturday.

Hundreds of young players took to the pitch at Hartlepool United on Saturday for the second annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament and funday.

It was staged by community interest company The Hart of Our Club 1908 in conjunction with the club.

Under 7s to under 10s sides from grassroots clubs took part including FC Hartlepool, Greatham FC, Wolviston FC, Seaton Carew FC, Pools Youth FC, Hartlepool St Francis and Her Game Too.

Two youngsters get stuck in during the second Annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament at Hartlepool United.
Two youngsters get stuck in during the second Annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament at Hartlepool United.
The Hart of Our Club 1908 were delighted with its success with more than 1,000 fans making their way through the gates of the Suit Direct Stadium to watch the action.

They gave a special thanks to Hartlepool United for hosting the event, including head of commercial and operations Rose Stoker and first team player Matty Dolan for giving up their time and contributing to the day’s success.

Organisers are already looking forward to next year.

A variety of under 7s to under 10s sides took part in the day.
A variety of under 7s to under 10s sides took part in the day.
A goalmouth scramble during the Annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament.
A goalmouth scramble during the Annual Youth Alliance Football Tournament.