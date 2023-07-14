The Hartlepool Mail has been banned from attending Hartlepool United home games.

The Mail was initially informed about the decision by letter shortly after the club’s relegation from League Two in May.

Asked not to disclose its contents, we obliged with the request and have continued dialogue with Pools in an attempt to have the ban lifted before their first home pre-season friendly of the new season against Middlesbrough on July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While these discussions were cordial, chairman Raj Singh confirmed on Friday morning that the decision would not be reversed.

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith.

He also clarified that our Pools writer, Joe Ramage, would not be allowed in the ground to cover matches from the terraces as a paying spectator.

The ban does not extend to away games and we are confident that we can maintain our unrivalled coverage of the club during what we hope will be a successful season.

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “The letter was totally unexpected because the club had not indicated to us that there was a problem in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nor have they outlined with concrete evidence exactly what that apparent problem is.

"If there was indeed an ongoing issue then surely it would have been beneficial to both sides for the club to have raised it with us as it was supposedly escalating?

"In my view, Joe Ramage worked tirelessly in covering a disappointing season in a thorough and fair manner and no-one has contacted the Mail to tell us otherwise until after that same season was over and relegation was confirmed.

"As it is, we are now in a situation which is not in the Hartlepool Mail’s interests, not in the fans’ interests, not in the club’s interests or indeed those of their sponsors and advertisers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail aims to continue discussions with the club in a bid to have the ban lifted.

Mr Ledwith added: “We could go into greater detail about the conversations we have had with the club and criticise them at length for their unjust decision.

"But that is all unlikely to resolve the situation any time soon.

“The Mail has loyally covered Hartlepool United home and away since the club were founded back in 1908.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have publicised rescue attempts when Pools have floundered financially and helped organise public meetings in the past to drum up much-needed support for them.