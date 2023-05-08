News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fans in their cowboy fancy dress for the game at Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday.Hartlepool United fans in their cowboy fancy dress for the game at Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday.
Hartlepool United fans in their cowboy fancy dress for the game at Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hartlepool United fans dress as cowboys for final game in English Football League at Stockport County

Hartlepool United may be out of the league – but fans were not down as they kept up the fancy dress tradition for the final away game of the season.

By Mark Payne
Published 8th May 2023, 11:01 BST

Supporters setting off on coaches for Monday’s game against Stockport County looked great all dressed as cowboys.

The theme was decided following an online poll by the Hartlepool United Supporters Group after the usual fancy dress organisers decided not to do it this year.

Scroll on for a selection of pictures taken by Mail chief photographer – and proud Poolie – Frank Reid.

Willow Taylor looking great in her fancy dress outfit before she sets off for Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Young cowgirl

Willow Taylor looking great in her fancy dress outfit before she sets off for Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

Cowboys and cowgirls are given their orders as they board the coach that will take them to Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Round em up

Cowboys and cowgirls are given their orders as they board the coach that will take them to Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

Angie Marchant smiles for the camera. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Mighty fine outfit

Angie Marchant smiles for the camera. Picture by FRANK REID

Mum Stephanie Chapple with her daughter Olivia Keenan dressed as cow girls for the game. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Mum Stephanie Chapple with her daughter Olivia Keenan dressed as cow girls before Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

Mum Stephanie Chapple with her daughter Olivia Keenan dressed as cow girls for the game. Picture by FRANK REID

