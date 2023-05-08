Hartlepool United may be out of the league – but fans were not down as they kept up the fancy dress tradition for the final away game of the season.
Supporters setting off on coaches for Monday’s game against Stockport County looked great all dressed as cowboys.
The theme was decided following an online poll by the Hartlepool United Supporters Group after the usual fancy dress organisers decided not to do it this year.
Scroll on for a selection of pictures taken by Mail chief photographer – and proud Poolie – Frank Reid.
Willow Taylor looking great in her fancy dress outfit before she sets off for Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County.
Cowboys and cowgirls are given their orders as they board the coach that will take them to Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County.
Angie Marchant smiles for the camera.
Mum Stephanie Chapple with her daughter Olivia Keenan dressed as cow girls before Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County.
Mum Stephanie Chapple with her daughter Olivia Keenan dressed as cow girls for the game.