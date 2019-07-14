Hartlepool United fans looking forward to new season as hundreds attend Pools open day
Hartlepool United fans were in buoyant mood as hundreds attended an open day at Pools’ Super 6 Stadium
The club invited supporters to head down to the event on Saturday, July 13, when they were also able to meet the players and be in a team photo.
Pools pledged to make the annual open day bigger and better due to its massive success last year.
There were also be chances for fans to meet and be photographed with the players and coaching staff and enjoy fun family activities.
This year’s event also coincided with the grand opening of the new club shop, which has been moved back on to Clarence Road.
Supporters were asked to take up their seats in The Neale Cooper Stand ahead of the big reveal of the new O’Neills home strip.
Pools fan John Barker: “The open day was very good last year and this one is better. It’s a fantastic time and I’m really looking forward to the new season.”
And Ian Malcolmson said: “There’s not a bad turn out. We are looking good and there are great expectations.”
From around 1.30pm inflatables and games for young fans were open underneath The Neale Cooper Stand with the players and staff joining in the fun.
The new Club Shop, which was fully-stocked with the new kit and a range of O’Neills training kit, was also open for fans to get their hands on the new strip.