Hartlepool United issue warning after several cases of attempted ticket fraud

The club said they have been made aware by a number of supporters of several cases of ticketing abuse and carried out an internal investigation.

They add that – while the vast majority of fans back the club in an honest way – a small minority have been abusing the system to try to avoid paying.

It includes tickets that have already been used being passed back through the fence to try to enable multiple entries on one ticket.

The same thing has also happened with season cards being passed back out of the stadium and being tried by someone else at a different turnstile.

In a statement the club said: “It is important to state that the vast majority of supporters support their club in an honest fashion week in and week out and we are always extremely grateful and humbled by your support.”

It added: "As mentioned in the chairman’s notes on 11th September, the club relies heavily on the goodwill of several volunteers who give up their free time to support the club they love, together with our amazing supporters who hand over their hard earned cash week in week out, only for a minority to try and take advantage of the club and its loyal paying supporters.”

Other examples of abuse include people trying to enter the stadium with concession tickets when they do not qualify for a concession.

Pools said their ticketing software produces a report when season tickets have been used multiple times to try to enter the stadium and any supporter whose card has been flagged up for suspicious activity can expect to hear from them.

The club are also reminding fans that it operates a zero tolerance policy against any kind of abuse towards its staff or officials including on social media saying anyone responsible will face “the strongest of sanctions”.

Attendances at Victoria Park this season have seen a bounce after the lifting of Covid restrictions and team’s promotion back to the Football League under manager Dave Challinor.

Pools are back in action at Victoria Park on Tuesday night against Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy.

