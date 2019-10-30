The Pools Remembrance shirts

Hartlepool United launches Remembrance shirt for 2019 - paying special tribute to Royal Navy heroes

The team will wear the shirt, which this year will focuses on thanking the brave members of the Royal Navy who gave their lives on behalf of their country, when they take on Solihull Moors on November 5.

The shirt bears images of Navy personnel, as well as ship RML 497 which is housed at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, itself a survivor of the Second World War.

The Pools Remembrance shirts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club honours the armed forces with a Remembrance shirt each year, with tributes paid at the ground on match days around Remembrance Day.

Mark Maguire, HUFC chief executive, said: “As always, we wanted to show due respect to all service personnel, not only those who made the ultimate sacrifice but also those who served at war, we will forever be in their debt.

“We thought this year we would pay particular tribute to the Royal Navy and this will be followed in the coming years by tributes to the RAF and Army, as well as others who contributed to the war effort.

“It seemed appropriate that we started with the Navy as we are a coastal town and we are very proud of the Royal Navy Museum which is within sight of Victoria Park.

“We will proudly wear the shirts for our fixture against Solihull Moors on Tuesday 5th November, in honour of those whose contribution will never be forgotten.”

Clare Hunt, curator at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool added the museum’s support for the new shirt.

“I was delighted and humbled to hear that Hartlepool United are to honour the Royal Navy this year with their Remembrance shirt,” she said.

“I am particularly pleased that it will feature the new addition to our historic fleet, the Second World War Rescue Motor Launch, RML 497.”