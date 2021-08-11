Hartlepool United 'listen to the fans' with throwback choice of away kit

Hartlepool United’s change strip – which goes on sale on Friday – is a throwback to the side’s popular black and red striped kit launched back in 2007.

As was the case 14 years ago, Pools will sport the outfit following promotion.

A club statement said: “Ahead of this new season, we were keen to listen to the fans on their favourite Pools kit from recent history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Durata's installations director Andy Mullen, Pools midfielder Gavan Holohan, Durata secretary Alison McGee, Pools midfielder Nicky Featherstone, Prestige Group's financial director Richard Attwood and Durata's managing director John McGee. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool United

"The biggest response we got was the red and black striped kit from our 2007-2008 campaign.

“With this in mind, we are now proud to present our new away attire for the 2021-22 campaign, sponsored by The Prestige Company and Durata UK, that celebrates the history of the club whilst recognising our new journey in the Football League.

“Following their sponsorship of last season’s home and away shirt, Prestige Company will continue as a sponsor of our new away shirt and key partner for the club under the ownership of Pools chairman Raj Singh.

“We are delighted to announce Durata UK as the new back of shirt sponsor for the new campaign.”

Hartlepool United's popular red and black away kit was launched in 2007 and worn the following season.

Middlesbrough-based Durata UK’s managing director John McGee, who attended Saturday’s opening day League Two victory against Crawley Town, said: “For us it is about getting recognition in the local area.

"We were soon contacted after someone saw a picture of our logo on the scoreboard at Victoria Park.

“My Linked In post about sponsoring Hartlepool was seen by 2,500 and one person rang the following day to ask if their 18-year-old son, who has the highest grades in electrical engineering, could get a break after struggling to find one.

"He will now be interviewed by the end of this week. We are after the best people.”

Mr Singh said: “I am delighted to welcome Durata as a new partner for the 2021-22 EFL season.

“This is an exciting time for the club and we are proud to welcome new companies like Durata to be a part of this journey with us.

The strip is initially available only from the club shop from 10am on Friday, August 13, and is likely to be debuted at Barrow on Saturday.

New stocks of home kit will also be on sale.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.