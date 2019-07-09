Hartlepool United fans are invited to fill The Vic. Picture: TOM BANKS

The club is inviting supporters to head down to the event at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, July 13, when they will also get to meet the players and be in a team photo.

Pools say they are making the annual open day bigger and better due to its massive success last year.

There will also be chances for fans to meet and be photographed with the players and coaching staff and enjoy fun family activities.

This year’s event will also coincide with the grand opening of the new club shop which has been moved back on to Clarence Road.

Gates open from 12.30pm when supporters will be asked to take up their seats in The Neale Cooper Stand ahead of the big reveal of the new O’Neills home strip.

The squad are due to take to the pitch in the new kit at around 1pm before the taking of the official team photo.

Once again, that will be followed by a second photo including the fans.

From around 1.30pm inflatables and games for young fans will open underneath The Neale Cooper Stand with the players and staff joining in the fun.

The new Club Shop, which will be fully-stocked with the new kit and a range of O’Neills training kit, is due to open its doors at around 1.45pm.

A club spokesman said: “We’re also opening the Centenary Lounge 12.30pm and there will also be a bar open in The Neale Cooper Stand, while we’ll also be making food available for those who get hungry!

“Entry is completely free for all fans so make sure you join us for what we know will be a cracking afternoon for everyone concerned with the Club.”

Pools have made a series of promising player signings over the summer including Luke Molyneux from Sunderland and former Salford City midfielder Gus Mafuta.