Tributes have been paid to former Hartlepool United manager Viv Busby following his death at the age of 74

Busby succeeded Alan Murray in February 1993 during the club’s 13-game goalless run – a nationwide record – and saved them from relegation to the fourth tier before leaving nine months later as Pools continued to falter.

The club said: “We are saddened to learn the passing of Viv Busby, who managed Pools back in 1993.

“Out thoughts go out to his family and friends. RIP Viv.”

Busby’s death was confirmed earlier this week by Fulham, where he made his name as a striker and where he coached after his spell with Pools.

They stated: “Everyone at the club would like to offer our condolences to Viv’s wife Barbara, and all his family and friends at this sad time.”

Busby also played on loan for Newcastle United in 1972 and was assistant manager at Sunderland from 1987-91.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.