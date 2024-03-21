Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head Quarters Barbers opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, March 16, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

The business offers a range of hairstyles, including shaves, beard styling and men’s grooming, and is on the site of the former Ian Taylor’s barber shop.

More than 50 people passed through its doors on launch day, including Hartlepool United players Nicky Featherstone and Luke Waterfall.

Head Quarters Barbers has finally opened its doors to the public and had a successful launch day on Saturday, March 16. Hartlepool United players even paid a special trip to get a pre-match trim.

Head Quarters Barbers brand manager Nathan Ferguson said: “We had the guys from Hartlepool United come down before their game.

"They said it's going to be their new go to place for pre-match trims.”

Head Quarters Barbers already has five stores across the region, including in Middlesbrough, Darlington and Yarm, and offers a slightly different service, serving complimentary alcoholic and soft drinks to customers.

To celebrate its opening, Head Quarters Barbers is also going to be sponsoring one Hartlepool community sports team and is encouraging people to come forward to nominate their favourite group.

Hartlepool United football players Nicky Featherstone (left) and Luke Waterfall get a pre-match trim at the grand opening of Head Quarters Barbers in Church Street on Saturday, March 16.

Nathan said: “Every shop we open, we sponsor some team to get into the heart of the community a little bit."

He continued: “It doesn’t matter if you’re bottom of the league, top of the league, a tennis club or anything in between, as long as your goals and values align with ours, we want to help.”

This initiative is something Head Quarters Barbers has been doing across its other branches and hopes it is going to be just as successful in Hartlepool.

Nathan said: “In the past, we have purchased team football kits, provided them with free haircuts for presentation nights and helped contribute towards the costs of them going to play in tournaments all around the UK.

"We also have connections with some local football clubs such as Middlesbrough Football Club, so we have provided them with match tickets for player of the year and things like that.”

Community groups across Hartlepool are encouraged to get in touch, outlining their plans for the future and any community initiatives they have already been involved in, before the deadline on March 22.